'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh detained in Jaipur under NDPS Act for possessing marijuana

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) The Jaipur Police on Monday detained 'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who went viral on social media during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, under the NDPS Act for possessing marijuana, police said.

The Shiprapath police station took the IIT Baba into custody from a hotel but later released him on a bail bond.

Authorities recovered ganja from him, leading to action under the NDPS Act, said officials.

They added, "The police received a tip-off from the control room about a young man, Abhay Singh, allegedly attempting suicide at Riddhi Siddhi Park Classic Hotel. Upon reaching the location, officers found IIT Baba Abhay Singh, who admitted to being under the influence of ganja."

However, Aditya Kakare, IPS Trainee, Mansarovar police station, told IANS that the reports regarding his suicide are yet to be confirmed and nothing can be spoken as of now.

However, he confirmed that ganja was seized from his possession however as it was a small quantity he was released later.

Kakare also confirmed that the police worked on a tip-off from a doctor who informed about IIT Baba staying in the hotel.

During a search operation, the police recovered two grams of ganja from the IIT Baba.

The IIT Baba was taken to the police station and later released on bail, as the quantity of ganja found was minimal.

Surprisingly, as he left the hotel, IIT Baba asked the police to wish him a happy birthday.

He was unaware of the reason why police arrived at the hotel in his room.

The IIT Baba denied the allegations against him, asserting that if such actions led to arrests, then many others would also face legal consequences.

Recently, the 'IIT Baba' hit headlines when he claimed that he was assaulted during a news debate programme of a private TV channel in Noida.

