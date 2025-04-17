MP Minister shares Digvijaya's 'communal confession'; Cong leader says video morphed

Bhopal, April 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Youth and Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday shared a video of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and slammed him for his "communal confession".

Addressing a press conference, Minister Sarang said: "Digvijaya Singh's confession about his involvement in communal violence has come to the public domain through a viral video. Now, it has been established that Congress and its leader, Digvijaya Singh, were involved in communal violence in Madhya Pradesh."

The minister also claimed that Digvijaya has "confessed" to his involvement in the communal violence that occurred in Bhopal in 1992.

In the video shared by Minister Sarang, Digvijaya was purportedly heard saying: "After the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, he made all efforts to create communal violence in Bhopal. During the partition of the country in 1947, when communal violence occurred in several parts of India, Madhya Pradesh was completely peaceful. Jab Babri Masjid Saheed huyi (1992), mai state Congress president tha. Mai ek week tak office me hi ruka aur danga danga-fasad hone ki puri kosis ki. (When Babri Masjid was demolished, I was the state Congress president. I stayed at the party office for one week and made all possible efforts for communal violence)."

However, responding to the charge, Digvijaya accused the BJP minister of sharing his "morphed" video.

He alleged that the video was edited and the word "no" was deleted from it.

"Everyone knows how the BJP creates fake news and videos. Mere pure sentence se na sabd ko delete kar diya gaya (My statement was altered)," Digvijaya Singh told IANS.

Last week, posters labelling Digvijaya as "gaddar" (traitor) following his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha triggered a war of words between him and the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

