MP HC dismisses PIL seeking probe into Patwari exam 'scam', imposes fine on petitioner

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) on alleged irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination conducted by the state Employees Selection Board (ESB).

The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on petitioner, asserting that the PIL was filed on the basis of unverified news reports and without even disclosing the source of information, from which it can be inferred that the scam has taken place.

The Indore Bench of the High Court pointed out that the state government has already taken action to inquire into the alleged irregularities and illegality in the recruitment of Patwaris (revenue department officials).

"The state government has appointed a retired judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and therefore, no such direction can be issued, in light of the aforesaid letter to the respondents to constitute a committee etc," the bench stated.

The petitioner – Maheshwar Singh Parmar, an Indore-based social worker, has filed a petition seeking the High Court’s direction to constitute a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination.

"It appears that petitioner has filed the present writ petition even without filing a representation before the state government and directly approached this court, which is in violation of Madhya Pradesh High Court Rules, as stated in the preceding paragraphs. This Court is of the considered opinion that some cost deserves to be imposed on the petitioner for wasting the precious time of this court," it said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 20 announced that a retired High Court judge will probe into the allegations of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination held on April 26 in Madhya Pradesh.

Retired Justice Rajendra Kumar Verma has been appointed to probe into the Group-2, Sub Group-4 and patwari recruitment examination conducted by the ESB, Chouhan had announced.

The inquiry committee has been tasked to submit its report to the government by August 31, until then the appointment of selected candidates will be on hold.

