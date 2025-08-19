MP Govt working on plan to set up airport every 150 km and airstrip every 75 km: CM

Bhopal, Aug 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that his government is working hard to expand air connectivity in the state's popular tourist destinations located in rural areas, along with urban parts.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is working on its plan to establish one airport every 150 kilometres and one airstrip every 75 kilometres across the state, which will cover a larger area of rural parts of the state. "This will connect not only urban centres but also rural and remote regions to the air network. Three new airports - Rewa, Datia and Satna have been made operational in the past one year," CM Yadav said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He further stated that after the successful operation of three new airports, the state government has sped up its work on the approved (from the Centre) new airport in Shivpuri and Ujjain districts. Land acquisition has begun for the development of new airports in Ujjain and Shivpuri.

Madhya Pradesh currently has eight airports, six of which are operational, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Khajuraho. The government has launched the New Civil Aviation Policy-2025 to position Madhya Pradesh as a regional aviation hub, connecting every district with national and international air traffic. Plans are in place to develop airports, airstrips, and helipads in all districts.

Special emphasis will also be given to air cargo facilities to accelerate the state’s agricultural and industrial growth, thereby contributing to rapid socio-economic development. The initiative aims to boost tourism, trade, and emergency services. The development of new airports and airstrips will not only enhance connectivity but also generate local employment and accelerate economic growth.

According to the government's report, in the financial year 2023-24, nearly 5.5 million passengers travelled through Madhya Pradesh’s airports, with this number expected to reach 7.5 million by March 31, 2025. Currently, the state’s share in India's air traffic is 1.45 per cent, with a target to increase it to 5 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.