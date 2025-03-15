MP govt to start recruitment of new employees for all departments: CM Yadav

Ujjain, March 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the state government will start recruitment of new employees for all departments, including police, soon.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has recently recruited more than 6,600 police personnel and more than 8,500 new recruitments for post of police Constables and Sub-Inspectors will also be released in the state.

CM Yadav made this announcement during 'Holi Milan' ceremony organised at the Police Line in Ujjain on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering of police officers to celebrate the Holi, the Chief Minister said, "We are going to fill the posts by conducting continuous recruitments in all the departments."

On this occasion, CM Yadav lauded the police officers, saying that the police face all kinds of challenges and provides a favourable environment for the society to live without worries.

The police stay away from their homes on Holi, Diwali and other festivals and discharge their responsibility towards the society with their full devotion, the Chief Minister said.

Security personnel hold a special place of respect and importance in society, he added.

"It is because of the service of the police that all citizens celebrate the festival of Holi with joy and happiness. Police is an important link for the security of the society. Playing Holi with police personnel in the city of Baba Mahakal is a matter of pride for me," he said.

During his address, Chief Minister Yadav recalled the Covid-19 pandemic period (between March 2020 and 2022) and acknowledged the sacrifices of police personnel for the service to the nation.

"Service rendered by the police personnel on the ground during the difficult period of Covid-19 is an excellent example of dedication in the history of the country. We are proud of the police," CM Yadav added.

Chief Minister Yadav also said that special attention has been given in the state's budget for the police personnel to approve new vehicles, new buildings of police stations and adequate facilities to deal with anti-social elements in the Maoist-affected areas.

