MP govt signs two separate agreements for river conservation and implementation of village development

Bhopal, Aug 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government has signed two separate tri-partite agreements aimed at 'river conservation' and for implementation of 'village development' models in the state.

The first memorandum of understanding (MoU), a tripartite agreement, was signed between the State Institute of Happiness, Bhopal; Deendayal Research Institute, Chitrakoot; and the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Bhopal.

"This MoU aims to launch a joint initiative for the development of Anand Grams (villages of happiness) and the implementation of village development models aligned with sustainable development goals through mutual training and cooperation among the three institutions," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

The second MoU, a bilateral agreement, was signed between the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Narmada Samagra in Bhopal.

"This MoU seeks to foster collaborative efforts between the two organisations to transform public attitudes and the current conditions surrounding river conservation in Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

The signing and exchange of the MoUs took place during a brief ceremony held at Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, on Monday.

"These significant partnerships, dedicated to rural development and river conservation, will prove to be milestones in ensuring the development of happiness department and creation of developed Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav added.

In another statement, the state government also said that the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, in line with its core objectives, is committed to ensuring public participation in government schemes and programmes through volunteerism, collectivity, and self-reliance, thereby bringing about a qualitative improvement in people's lives.

"The objective of the first tripartite MoU is to enable the three institutions to leverage each other's strengths and expertise to contribute meaningfully to the holistic development of the state. The second bilateral MoU is aimed at formulating and implementing a comprehensive strategy for the rejuvenation and protection of River Narmada and its tributaries through joint efforts, thereby ensuring their free and clean flow for future generations," it added.

