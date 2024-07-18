MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security

Bhopal, July 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday gave node for proposal to introduce a 'cloud policy' through which the government would hire private agencies for the services.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the decision has been taken to ensure smooth cloud services in each department of the state and to ensure the safety of the government's data.

The minister said that cloud services will be provided by the private agencies hired by Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) through the tendering process.

He informed that the government will allocate the budget for cloud services, which will be headed by the MPSEDC.

“The expenses incurred by the departments in purchasing the services directly, setting up the data centre and availing the cloud services will be saved as they would be provided by the MPSEDC,” the minister added.

He added that to ensure the smooth operation of the processes of the cloud adoption framework, a monitoring unit will be established in MPSEDC.

“Human resource services will be procured to manage the cloud monitoring unit (CMU) for effective implementation of the system,” he said.

