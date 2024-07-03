MP govt to allocate Rs 4,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government will spend Rs 4,000 crore under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda told the House during the Budget presentation on Wednesday.

"As PM Modi has announced that his government would provide more than three crore homes in his third tenure, the MP government would try to utilise this opportunity. MP government has proposed a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the PM Awas Yojana," Devda said while presenting the annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Devda, who also holds the finance portfolio in CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet, stressed the need for a cleanliness drive in the urban areas in the state. "MP government has proposed a sum of Rs 500 crore for cleanliness drive, the initiative launched by PM Modi," Devda added.

He further stated that the urban population is increasing fast, which is estimated to reach up to 50 per cent (urban population) by 2047. Devda said the state government needs to be prepared for the challenges of increasing population in urban areas.

The government has proposed Rs 900 crore for the construction of roads in the financial year 2024-25, which is a 33 per cent increase from the last financial year, the Deputy Minister told the House.

