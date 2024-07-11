MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025

Bhopal, July 11(IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has started preparations for the next ‘MP-global investor summit’ which will be held in the capital city of Bhopal in February 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked the officials to prepare for a positive environment through various strategies and schemes to promote industrial development.

To make the investment summit successful, the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department of the state government will be organising interactive sessions on investment opportunities and resources in Madhya Pradesh, in different cities of the country.

“The first such session is being organised in the country’s financial capital Mumbai, which is the headquarters of many major business organisations, and companies and is home to the oldest stock exchange not only in the country but also in Asia. Leading industrialists from various sectors based in Mumbai are being invited to the proposed interactive session,” the MP government said in a statement.

It further stated that the objective of the GIS- 2025 summit is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination by highlighting the state’s capabilities, abundant resources, and favourable industrial environment and to include it among the leading states of the country.

The session will be attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, which will provide a platform for investors to connect with key stakeholders, participate in round table discussions and form a network with industry representatives.

“One-to-One meeting will be held between industry representatives and the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This will provide a unique opportunity for cooperation in various subjects related to industrial development,” the government said.

