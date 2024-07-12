Arjun Reddy’s actress Shalini Pandey makes shocking revelation

Shalini Pandey, who shot to fame with her Tollywood debut Arjun Reddy, has made some shocking revelations about her experiences during the filming. Vijay Deverakonda’s co-actor revealed how her ex-manager took advantage of her as she was new to the showbiz world and did not understand the language.

During an interaction with a news portal, Shalini, who essayed the role of Preethi in Arjun Reddy, said she was body-shamed and her managers made her do things which were not necessary.

Shalini also spoke about how she escaped from her home in Jabalpur to pursue an acting career as her father wanted her to do engineering. She said her father was not allowing her to chase her dream, so she ran away. The actress added that she had no place to stay in Mumbai and two boys helped her and now they have become her family.

She was recently seen in a Netflix movie ‘Maharaj’ featuring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. She has also done movies like Mahanati, 118 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh.

