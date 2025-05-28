MP: Couple accuses security guard at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple of 'misbehaving'

Ujjain, May 28 (IANS) A couple, who had gone to offer prayer at Ujjain's Mahakal, in Madhya Pradesh, have accused security staff of the historic temple of misbehaving and forcing them to return without offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

The shocking incident became public after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a male security guard arguing with the couple.

In another video, on social media, the woman identified herself as Naina, who identified herself as a national bike rider, claimed that she, along with her husband, visited at Mahakal temple, but they were forced to return without offering prayer.

"We arrived at the temple at 5:30 am and stood in a queue. Around 7:30 a.m., when we entered the temple, one of the female security guards alerted me not to use my mobile phone. I told her that I will follow the rules," said the woman, who identified herself as Naina.

She further said that when her husband pointed towards some other people clicking photographs, one male security staff member started to misbehave with them.

"An argument broke out as my husband questioned the security staff member. Our questions made the security staff furious, and we were taken into a room," Naina said.

Naina claimed security staff were annoyed enough because the question was raised on VVIP treatment for some devotees visiting the temple.

Responding to the matter, Mahakal temple administrator Pratham Kaushik said that the incident has been brought to his notice, adding that the argument broke out as security staff asked the couple not to use their mobile phone incident the temple.

The woman's husband was clicking photographs inside the temple, and the security guard stopped them from doing so. When the guard told them about the ban on the use of mobile phones, the couple got furious," Kaushik added.

