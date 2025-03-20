MP: Cong misusing Assembly premises for photoshoot, says BJP Minister

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and BJP leader Vishvas Sarang, on Thursday, criticised the Opposition members for their showcase of a drama-cum-protest at the Assembly premises.

He said that the Opposition has been busy in photoshoot during the ongoing Assembly session, instead of debating on government's policies and issues related with development of their own constituencies.

"One can learn the misuse of the Assembly from Congress. They have been doing it since the Budget Session started (on March 10). Some time, they would come to the House with snakes, with facemask for media attention," Minister Sarang told IANS.

The BJP leader replied to Congress' drama-cum-protest at the Assembly premises in similar fashion, asking, "Why Congress members always showcase Ravana and his family members. Are they close to them?"

On Thursday, demanding a CBI probe in former Regional Transport Office Constable Saurabh Sharma case, the Congress MLAs laid down on the road, accusing the BJP of sleeping like 'Kumbhakarna' over the transport scam and unemployment issues.

It was the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLA Hemant Katare who raised the issue through a Call Attention Motion.

LoP Singhar said that even after investigation by multiple probe agencies, the owner of 52 kg gold biscuits and cash worth Rs 11 crore is unknown.

The gold and cash was seized from an abandoned vehicle in Mendora.

Congress leader Singhar claimed that gold biscuits came from Dubai and also levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led state government over the issue.

State Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh, in his reply, said that no dairy was found during the Lokayukta raid conducted against former RTO Constable Saurabh Sharma.

The Transport Minister said that along with the Lokayukta, other efficient agencies like the Economic Offences Wing, Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting the investigation.

He argued that until the reports from these agencies are received, it would be illogical to call for a CBI investigation.

The Opposition members stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans in support of their demand.

However, the BJP-led state government refused to accept the Opposition's demand.

