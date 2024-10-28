MP CM urges people to follow 'vocal for local' concept during Diwali

Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to ensure that the concept of 'vocal for local' is promoted extensively during the upcoming festival of Diwali.

Chief Minister Yadav has also appealed to citizens of Madhya Pradesh to adopt the concept of 'vocal for local' to promote products made in their respective districts during purchasing for the Diwali festival.

The step has been taken in view to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's initiative "vocal for local" on the ground and make it a realistic approach to help local entrepreneurs.

During an event organised for the protection of the environment at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Monday, the Chief Minister interacted with potters and tried his hands at making 'diya'.

"The potters’ wheels are spinning faster as they create diyas to honour Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali. I would appeal to citizens of Madhya Pradesh to follow the concept of ‘vocal for local’ during purchase for Diwali," the Chief Minister said.

He said PM Modi's initiative - 'vocal for local' will help many families involved in traditional business to earn their livelihood. Citing an example, Yadav said that there are several families of potters in Bilhari, Umariapan, Kanti of Katni district, and nearby areas that are fully immersed in crafting Diyas for Diwali.

"Some family members are busy kneading the clay, while others shape the diyas on the potter’s wheel. Women are entrusted with managing the kiln (Awa) and carefully organising the finished pottery. They are also actively decorating the diyas with vibrant colours, adding a festive touch to their creations," he added.

This year, as the Diwali festival and Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh are coinciding on November 1, the state government made an elaborate plan to celebrate the occasion with pomping shows and cultural activities.

The state government has planned for four-day-long celebration events in Bhopal. The long list of events for the celebration includes a band performance by the Indian Army at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 30.

Several renowned artists, including singers KS Chitra, Papon, Javed Ali, Monali Thakur and Meet Bros will be performing at the function, an official associated with the Culture Department told IANS.

A Qawwali session is also planned for which the names of Sabri Brothers, Qadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu have been proposed. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the Culture Department will showcase their exhibitions on the Bhavan’s premises.

