MP CM Mohan Yadav to interact with industrialists in Bengaluru today

Bhopal, Aug 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one dialogues with entrepreneurs and industrialists in Bengaluru on Thursday during an event to seek investments in the state.

The event is part of the Madhya Pradesh government's investors' conclave during which Chief Minister Yadav will interact with prominent industrialists working in different sectors, including Information Technology, Textile and Garment, Aerospace and Defence. This will be the third such event -- the previous two were held in Mumbai and Coimbatore last month.

Along with one-on-one dialogues with industrialists, a video film ‘Advantage Madhya Pradesh’ will also be screened during the event which will provide detailed information to the industrialists about the investment opportunities in the state.

Through the video film, the government will share the experiences of leading industrialists who have set up their unit in Madhya Pradesh and their contribution in making the state progressive in different sectors.

According to an official statement, during interaction with industrialists, the Chief Minister will highlight the state government's vision and innovations to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Considering the success of summits held in Mumbai and Coimbatore, the state government has high hopes for the Bengaluru event.

The state government would seek investments from space tech companies for the first time to take the support of new technologies and use them in the development plans in the state, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a dedicated cell to expedite the necessary permissions and clearance in every district and facilitate the ‘ease of doing business'. District collectors will supervise the functioning of the cell and will directly report to the Chief Minister’s Office, it added.

