MP CM Mohan Yadav greets Vijender Gupta, new Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his greetings to the new Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the House will certainly benefit from the long-term experience and knowledge of parliamentary traditions of Speaker Gupta and Deputy Speaker Bisht. After CM Rekha Gupta and the Council of Ministers, the victorious BJP has appointed Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta, who was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly many times during the 10-year rule of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, will now lead the House. Vijender Gupta was among those three BJP MLAs who could win the Assembly elections in Delhi during the Kejriwal wave between 2012 and 2020.

Interestingly, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Arvind Kejriwal are no longer part of the Assembly.

The national capital on Thursday witnessed the oath ceremony of new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Council of Ministers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground. She became the fourth woman to get the top post in the national capital after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP). Gupta will steer the party's government in the city, 27 years after the last one led by Swaraj. The BJP achieved a major victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. The results were declared on February 8.

While former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which ruled the national capital for a decade, could secure 22 seats, the Congress yet again could not open its account and struggled to find its lost political ground in Delhi after it was ousted from power in 2012.

