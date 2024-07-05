MP: BJP working committee to meet on July 7

Bhopal, July 5 (IANS) The working committee of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet at the state's party headquarters on July 7, party's General Secretary (Organisation) and MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said on Friday.

Along with the working committee members, all six Union Ministers from the state and the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who was the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh for the assembly elections held in November last year, will also be present.

"A detailed analysis report will be presented, which will highlight how the BJP's entire organisation unitedly won the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the past six months. Future plan will also be decided during the meeting," Sabnani said.

He further informed that 1099 mandal adhyaksh from across Madhya Pradesh will also be present in the meeting.

"It would be the first time when Mandal Adhyaksh will be present in the working committee meeting. All MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs will also be in the meeting," Sabnani added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.