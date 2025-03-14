MP: 4 killed, 22 injured in separate road accidents

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Four persons including an infant were killed in two separate road accidents occurred in Chhatarpur and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Three members of a family killed when a car carrying them collided with concrete made road-divider during wee hours on Friday near Basari village under Bamitha police station area of Chhatarpur district.

“Two brothers and their families were in the car; they were coming from Gwalior and going to Bageshwar Dham. At around 4.30 in morning on Friday the younger brother Vikas (30) who was driving the car, lost control – probably he might have dozed off, and collided with the road divider.

His elder brother Amrish Solanki (46), Geeta Solanki (40) – wife of Amrish and their daughter Devanshi Solanki (16) died.

Amrish lost his life in way to hospital but the other two died on spot,” Ashutosh Shrotriya, Bamitha police station in charge told IANS over phone.

Those injured included Vikas (30) his wife Neha Solanki (28) and their daughter (10). Family members of the injured have taken them to Gwalior for further treatment, the police officer said.

The incident occurred near Basari village, which is 10 km away from Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

They were going to participate in Holi Milan programme organised at the Bageshwar Dham. All were residents of Gwalior, the officer further said.

In another incident, occurred in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, on Friday evening, a bus full of nearly 35 passengers overturned leaving one 17-month-old child dead and 19 others injured.

“One person lost his leg, the other developed a fracture, while 19 other including men, women and children are injured. All of them are admitted to Barwani District Hospital,’’ a senior police officer told IANS over phone.

The accident took place near Junajhira village between Silawad-Barwani on Barwani-Sendhwa State Highway-39, the officer further informed.

The bus carrying labourers left Palsud in the afternoon. Before reaching Junajhira village at around 5 pm, the bus went out of control and suddenly overturned on the side of the road. At present, it is not clear how the accident happened.

“Apparently it might be speeding, the matter is being investigated,” the officer said. After the accident, the injured were taken to the community health center of Silawad by from where the seriously injured were referred to the district hospital Barwani after first aid.

