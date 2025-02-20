VN Aditya's Swapnala Nava Crosses 1 Million Views: Rich Tribute to Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry!

The music video Swapnala Nava (Boat of Dreams) is winning hearts! It has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube, capturing the love of music lovers. This soulful song is directed by Dr. V.N. Aditya, the man behind hit films like Manasantha Nuvve and Nenunnanu.

This project marks the first production of Sri Creatives U.S.A. Music and Entertainment, a company founded by Sri Gopikrishna Kotaru. He is a Dallas-based NRI and a successful software engineer. His daughter, Sreeja Kotaru, is the voice behind this melodious song and also stars in the video. Clearly, talent runs in the family!

The song carries a powerful message, motivating students who struggle with academic setbacks. It is dedicated to the legendary Telugu lyricist, Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, as a heartfelt tribute to his incredible legacy.

The music is composed by Parthasarathy Nemani, while Yeshwanth Alooru has penned the lyrics. Director Dr. V.N. Aditya, producer Gopikrishna Kotaru, composer Parthasarathy, and lyricist Yeshwanth all deeply admire Sirivennela’s contributions to Telugu cinema. Their admiration shines through in this song. Interestingly, Manasantha Nuvve, one of Aditya’s biggest hits, featured Sirivennela not only as a lyricist but also in an acting role. Now, with Swapnala Nava, the team honors him once again, and audiences are loving it.

The song premiered on the Sri Creatives U.S.A. YouTube channel and has received an overwhelming response. The makers are thrilled with the love and support from viewers and media. Many fans have praised Dr. V.N. Aditya for crafting such a beautiful tribute to Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who remains one of the most celebrated lyricists in Tollywood.

The project is presented by Smt. Meenakshi Anipindi of OMG Productions and features Master Tylen, a talented child actor from China.

