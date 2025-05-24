Vaibhavam Movie Review: A Fresh, Breezy Entertainer That Offers Laughter, Emotions, and Soulful Music

Sathvik, an IIM graduate-turned-filmmaker, brings a fresh and modern comedy drama that keeps the audience thoroughly entertained.

Story:

The film follows Vaibhav (played by Ruthvik), a kind-hearted man who always helps others. He quits his job to become an entrepreneur and reconnects with his childhood friends and crush during his break. As Vaibhav balances friendship, love, and family, one of his friends gets into trouble. Vaibhav steps up to help. Will he be able to fight for what’s right and support his friend?

Performances:

Ruthvik, in his first film, gives a natural and unique performance—something rare for a newcomer. He even sings one of the songs himself. Iqra Idrisi does a good job as Aarthi, a talented young woman. Supporting actors Raghu G, Arjun Jawabnavis, and Savinder stand out, while the rest of the mostly new cast also do well, bringing both laughter and emotion to the story.

Technical Aspects:

Sathvik wears many hats—writer, director, producer, editor, lyricist, and music composer. Achieving this so early in his career is impressive and rare in Tollywood. The film’s production quality is high, showing what can be done even with limited resources. The cinematography is excellent, and the songs and background music really lift the film. "Kalaganna" is catchy and fun, while "Palle Veedhullona" is a heartwarming, soulful track that stays with you.

Highlights:

Engaging screenplay

Interesting story

Strong dialogues

Good performances

Family-friendly comedy

Memorable music and background score

Drawbacks:

A few scenes may feel complex or hard to follow

Most actors are new faces, which may not appeal to everyone

Final Verdict:

Vaibhavam is a refreshing and cheerful film that delivers full entertainment. With clean comedy and no vulgar content, it’s a perfect family watch. The story and technical work come together to create a feel-good experience. It’s a great choice for all kinds of viewers—whether you're a movie lover or someone who rarely goes to the theatre.

Rating: 3/5