Thank You Dear: Chikkaka Chikkina Gumma Song Released - Watch Here

The much-awaited film Thank You Dear, written and directed by Thota Srikanth Kumar and produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the Maha Lakshmi Productions banner, is gearing up for release. Featuring Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, and Rekha Nirosha in the lead roles, the film also stars Veera Shankar, Naga Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and Sankranthi-fame Srinivas Naidu in important roles.

The film’s music is composed by Subhash Anand, and cinematography is handled by PLK Reddy. The teaser of Thank You Dear was recently launched by sensational director VV Vinayak, generating a positive buzz.

Now, the film’s first song ‘Chikkaka Chikkina Gumma’ has been officially launched by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj. The lyrics for this song were written by producer Balaji Reddy himself, while popular singer Sricharan has given his voice to it.

Manchu Manoj said: “I’m truly delighted to unveil the first song from Thank You Dear. Wishing my dear brother Dhanush Raghumudri all the very best. Your family has always been close to ours since the days of my father. My heartfelt wishes to the director, producer, music director, and the entire team. I hope Thank You Dear becomes a big success.”

Lead actor Dhanush Raghumudri added: “It’s a proud moment to have our first song launched by Rocking Star Manoj garu. I extend my sincere gratitude to him.”

Producer Balaji Reddy expressed: “It is an honor to have our film’s first song launched by Manchu Manoj garu. We thank him for his immense support. We are confident the film will also be a big hit.”

Music Director Subhash Anand shared: “Manoj garu thoroughly enjoyed the song and felt a personal connection with it. We’re all hoping this track becomes a big success among audiences.”

Line Producer Balija Puneeth Royal said: “We are thrilled that Rocking Star Manoj garu released the first song of Thank You Dear. He connected deeply with the vibe of the track. We’re hoping audiences show the same love towards the song and the film.”