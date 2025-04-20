Suryapet Junction To Hit Theatres on April 25

Suryapet Junction, starring Eeshwar and Naina Sarwar, is all set to hit theatres on April 25. Directed by Rajesh Nadendla and produced by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Yoga Lakshmi Art Creations, the film will have a grand release across the Telugu states through Global Cinemas Distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, lead actor Eeshwar shared,

“The teaser and trailer have already received a very positive response on digital platforms. Recently released song ‘Matching… Matching’ also added to the buzz. The response has significantly raised expectations for the film. Telugu audiences have always embraced films with good content, and that gave us the confidence to make this movie. The action scenes in the film are also portrayed very naturally. We hope the audience will watch and support Suryapet Junction in theatres when it releases on the 25th.”

Producer Anil Kumar Katragadda said,

“We are happy that our film Suryapet Junction is being released across Andhra and Telangana through Global Cinemas on April 25. We extend our thanks to Mr. Sunil and Mr. Ram Mohan for their support. We sincerely request everyone to watch the film in theatres.”