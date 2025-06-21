Solo Boy Trailer Launched with an Emotional Tribute to a Martyr

The trailer launch of the upcoming film Solo Boy turned into an emotional and patriotic event. Bigg Boss fame Gautam Krishna donated ₹1 lakh to the family of martyr Murali Nayak, who sacrificed his life in Operation Sindhura. In a heartfelt gesture, the trailer was officially launched by the martyr’s parents, honoring their son’s bravery and highlighting the film’s message of nationalism and humanity.

The film is produced by Seven Hills Satish under the Seven Hills Productions banner, presented by Venu Dari Baby Nehasri, and directed by P. Naveen Kumar. Gautam Krishna plays the lead role, with Swetha Avasthi and Ramya Pasupuleti. The supporting cast includes Posani Krishna Murali, Anita Chowdary, Shafi, RK Mama, Bhadram, Anand Chakrapani, and Surya. Cinematography is by Trilok Siddhu and music is composed by Judah Sandy.

A Heartfelt Moment

Gautam Krishna invited the parents of Murali Nayak to unveil the trailer. Speaking at the event, the parents expressed pride in their son’s sacrifice and thanked Gautam for treating them like his own family. “Listening to Gautam felt like hearing our son speak again,” they said emotionally.

Support from the Industry

The event saw support from many film personalities, including veteran producer Damodar Prasad, actor Sudhakar (Life is Beautiful), director AT Satyanarayana, and music director RP Patnaik. They appreciated the film’s patriotic spirit and praised Gautam for not only acting in the film but also stepping in to fund it during tough times. He chose to take payment only after the film’s success.

RP Patnaik also announced plans to hold a fundraising musical night for the martyr’s family and praised Gautam’s dedication, comparing his sincerity to that of the late actor Uday Kiran.

Launch of “Samavarthi” Trust

Gautam Krishna used the occasion to launch his new initiative — the Samavarthi Trust. He pledged to donate half of all his future earnings to help those in need. As a start, he donated ₹1 lakh from his Bigg Boss prize money to Murali Nayak’s family and promised to keep sharing details of his donations on social media.

Director and Producer Share Their Vision

Director P. Naveen Kumar shared that Solo Boy tells the story of middle-class struggles and thanked the entire team for their hard work. He praised Gautam’s performance and commitment to the project. Producer Satish Kumar became emotional while thanking the media and said he hopes that small films like Solo Boy get noticed for their strong content and genuine effort.