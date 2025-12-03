Siva Balaji , Madhumitha Spotted at Mudra Designer Studio

Actor couple Siva Balaji and Madhumitha brought a wave of glamour and cheer to Mudra Designer Studio in the city. The studio’s owner, Lakshmi, greeted them warmly as the space buzzed with activity.

Madhumitha reminisced about her college days and her first encounter with Lakshmi, she expressed happiness to see Lakshmi after many many years and thanked for the designer’s support during promotions of Kannappa movie. Touring the studio, she was visibly impressed by the wide array of collections on display.

Speaking to the media, Madhumitha said , “I first met Lakshmi akka (sister) during my intermediate days. During Kannappa movie promotions we required few sarees and unknowingly contacted akka’s Mudra designer studio. She arranged everything we needed in no time. I often see Mudra Designer Studio trending on Instagram, and meeting her again after so many years feels really special.”

Siva Balaji added , “Madhu and I shopped together for our wedding outfits and after my marriage, this is the first time am accompanying Madhu in saree shopping experience, and coming back to Mudra Designer Studio their journey is inspirational feels wonderful. Wishing the entire Mudra team all the best.”

Studio owner Lakshmi expressed her excitement as well: “I’ve known Madhumitha since her teenage days, and I became a fan of Siva Balaji after watching him on Bigg Boss. It feels amazing to meet both of them in person again.”