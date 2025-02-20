Ramam Raghavam – Dhanraj and Samuthirakani's Riveting Father-Son Emotional Drama

Ramam Raghavam – Dhanraj's Emotional Show

Actor-turned-director Dhanraj, who gained fame as a comedian in films and as an artist on Jabardasth, now steps into filmmaking with Ramam Raghavam. The movie features Dhanraj and Samuthirakani in lead roles, supported by Harish Uthaman, Satya, Pramodhini, Srinivas Reddy, Prithviraj, Sunil, Moksha, and several others in key roles. Produced under the Slate Pencil Stories banner by Prithvi Polavarapu, Ramam Raghavam marks Dhanraj’s directorial debut. The film is set for release on February 21 in both Telugu and Tamil, following a special premiere for the media.

Plot Overview

The story revolves around Dasaratha Ramam (played by Samuthirakani) and his son Raghav (Dhanraj). Ramam, a man of integrity, works as a registrar officer, while Raghav is a wayward youngster who neither studies properly nor takes responsibility for his life. In his reckless pursuit of money, Raghav repeatedly makes poor decisions, ultimately forging his father's signature for financial gain. Upon discovering this, Ramam hands him over to the police.

Hurt and enraged, Raghav decides to take drastic action—he plans to have his own father killed. He strikes a deal with his friend, truck driver Deva (Harish Uthaman), to execute the plan. But why does Raghav want his father dead? Does Ramam survive? What role does Deva play in this deadly scheme? And what mistakes lead Raghav down this dark path? The answers unfold on screen, along with an unexpected love story.

Review & Analysis

Dhanraj's directorial debut has garnered curiosity, given his background as a comedian. The first half of the film follows a conventional narrative, showcasing the father-son conflict and Raghav’s reckless behavior. While the initial portions feel familiar, the film takes a gripping turn at the interval when Raghav decides to eliminate his father. The second half, contrary to expectations, is packed with unexpected twists and emotional depth. This unique blend of suspense and father-son sentiment is rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

Dhanraj, known for making audiences laugh, now brings them to tears with this emotionally charged narrative. While the father-son sentiment seems predictable at first, the pre-climax sequences elevate it to an impactful level. The film portrays the clash between personal ambition and parental love, making it a must-watch for today’s generation. Unlike traditional father-son emotional dramas like Nannaku Prematho or Animal, Ramam Raghavam offers a fresh and intense perspective on the relationship. The screenplay surprises with twists, keeping viewers engaged until the very end.

However, the film isn’t without flaws. Satya's comedic elements feel underwhelming, and at times, elevating Harish Uthaman’s character over Dhanraj seems misplaced. The first half drags slightly, feeling like a standard story, but the second half more than compensates with its gripping narrative.

Performances

Dhanraj delivers a restrained yet powerful performance in his serious role, proving his versatility. Samuthirakani, as always, excels in his role, bringing authenticity and depth to his character. Pramodhini adds emotional weight as the mother, while Satya tries to inject humor in parts. Harish Uthaman, Prithviraj, Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, and Moksha contribute effectively to their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

The film boasts impressive cinematography, capturing realistic locations that enhance its authenticity. The background score elevates emotional moments, especially in the pre-climax and climax sequences. While the songs are average, the emotional track in the climax leaves an impact. The screenplay is well-crafted, preventing the film from feeling like a routine drama. Dhanraj, as a director, succeeds in delivering a compelling narrative while balancing his dual role as actor and filmmaker. The production values are solid, adding to the film’s overall quality.

Final Verdict

Ramam Raghavam is an engaging emotional thriller centered around a father-son conflict, blending drama and suspense in an unexpected way. Despite a slow start, the film redeems itself with strong storytelling, intense performances, and a gripping second half. It’s a story that resonates with every son, making it a worthy watch.