Police Vari Heccharika Teaser Launched by Sudheer Babu: Watch Teaser Here

Sudheer Babu officially unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film Police Vari Heccharika at a special event held at his office. The film is directed by Babji, a filmmaker known for his socially conscious narratives, and is produced by Belli Janardhan under the banner Thulika Tanishk Creations.

The film features Sunny Akhil in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast. Cinematography for the film is handled by Kishan Sagar and Nalini Kanth, while music is composed by Gajwel Venu. Shiva Sharvani has taken charge of editing duties.

Speaking at the launch, Sudheer Babu shared: “Director Babji has a long-standing connection with my father-in-law, the legendary Superstar Krishna garu. He is well-respected among Krishna garu’s admirers. I’m honored to release the teaser of a film made by someone so closely associated with our family. Teasers are crucial—they’re the first impression that draws audiences in, and Police Vari Heccharika does that brilliantly. It looks rich, intense, and compelling.

Producer Belli Janardhan expressed his happiness at the support the film has received from the industry: “As a debut producer, it is heartening to see respected personalities participate in our film’s promotional journey—from unveiling the title and songs to this teaser. These moments are truly encouraging for me.”

Lead actor Sunny Akhil shared insight into his character: “Typically, a hero is portrayed in stylish costumes, romancing the heroine and dancing to duets. But in this film, I play a common youth who, due to social injustice, spirals into mental instability, ultimately becoming a pivotal figure in the story’s climax. It’s a powerful, layered role that challenged me as an actor.”