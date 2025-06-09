Paderu 12th Mile Movie Review and Rating – A Mystery Drama with a Rural Backdrop

With the blessings of Sri Modakondamma Thalli, the presiding deity of North Andhra, the film Paderu 12th Mile has been produced under the Sai Lakshmi Ganapathi Movie Creations banner. Directed by N.K., the film stars Satyam Rajesh, Shravan, Kalakeya Prabhakar, and Mukesh Gupta in key roles, with Suhana as the female lead. It is produced by Grandhi Trinadh and co-produced by Lotheti Krishna.

Plot Summary:

The story kicks off when the heroine Suhana hires a killer to eliminate someone. At the same time, forest ranger Shravan is on a mission to find a mysterious stone at “Paderu 12th Mile.” Coincidentally, Kalakeya Prabhakar is also in search of the same thing. Meanwhile, Satyam Rajesh enters the story in a unique and mysterious role. Who does Suhana want to kill? Did Shravan manage to find the 12th Mile stone? What’s the connection between Shravan, Kalakeya Prabhakar, and Satyam Rajesh? All these questions unravel as the mystery unfolds on screen.

Highlights:

Set against the scenic backdrop of Paderu, the film begins as a mystery and keeps you hooked with curiosity throughout.

Debutante Suhana delivers a convincing performance.

Satyam Rajesh shines as Kondayya—especially in the last 20 minutes, which are gripping and emotional.

The screenplay by director N.K. is tight, and each character—be it Kalakeya Prabhakar or Ranger Shravan—fits perfectly.

The scenes about the village goddess before the climax and during the climax are reminiscent of Kodi Ramakrishna’s classic supernatural dramas like Ammoru.

Technical Aspects:

Production values are solid. Producer Grandhi Trinadh has ensured no compromises were made.

G. Amar’s cinematography captures the beauty of rural Paderu well.

P.R.’s background score is effective, and Shiva Sharvani’s editing is crisp.

The songs blend well with the narrative.

The village setting brings a fresh feel to the film, and the visuals of Paderu are beautifully portrayed.

The director balances romance and suspense well—especially in the second half, where the secrets around the “12th Mile Stone” are revealed in an engaging manner.

The graphics in the final portions are well executed, giving the film a grand cinematic feel.

Final Verdict:

Overall, Paderu 12th Mile is a must-watch. The lead actors perform well, and if you enjoyed Kodi Ramakrishna’s films like Ammoru, Anji, or Arundhati, this film will surely give you a similar experience.

Rating: 2.75/5