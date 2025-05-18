Naveen Chandra, Raashi Singh's Karaali Movie Launched

Under the banner of Vikrant Film Creations, presented by Smt. Mandalapu Pravallika, the debut film ‘Karaali’ is being produced by Mandalapu Shivakrishna, starring Naveen Chandra, Raashi Singh, and Kajal Choudhary as the lead actors. The film is directed by Rakesh Potta. The pooja ceremonies for the movie were held grandly on Sunday. Notable guests, including prominent producer Sahu Garapati and Raja Ravindra, attended the event. Sahu Garapati handed over the script to the film unit. For the muhurta scene, Sahu Garapati clapped the board, while Gorantla Ravikumar, head of Sriharshini Educational Institutions, and Tumati Narasimha Reddy, Managing Director of Yaspire Spaces, switched on the camera. A media conference followed the event.

Versatile Star Naveen Chandra said: “When new people come with fresh ideas, it takes courageous producers like Shiva garu to step forward and make films. Just as the title ‘Karaali’ is unique and different, the movie will be equally fresh. It’s a different action drama that I haven’t done before. Kajal Choudhary’s recent film ‘Anaganaga’ is impressing everyone. We have a great team for our movie. The audience and media have always encouraged me, and we’re crafting this film for everyone to enjoy.”

Producer Mandalapu Shiva krishna said: “I’m a retired central government employee. I took VRS and came into films with a passion, investing the money I saved. I started production driven by that passion. During that time, Rakesh Potta narrated the story, and I really liked it. We won’t compromise on quality and will bring a new action movie to the audience. Even though this is my first film, I thank Naveen Chandra garu for trusting me and coming on board.”

Director Rakesh Potta said: “Working with Naveen sir is a joy. I thank him for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. I also thank Shiva garu for agreeing to produce the film after liking my script. We’re very confident that this movie will be a big hit.”

Heroine Kajal Choudhary said: “This project is going to be amazing. I loved the script. There’s no need to explain how Naveen Chandra garu’s films and the stories he chooses are. We’re coming before you again with a great story through this movie. I thank Shiva garu and Rakesh garu for giving me this opportunity.”

Cinematographer Apurva Anil Shaligram said: “This is my second time working with Naveen sir. I previously worked on ‘Ammu’ and ‘Cinema Bandi.’ It’s a pleasure to work with Naveen Chandra garu again.”