Mithra Mandali Unveils Fun-Filled Second Single Swecha Standuu

After the rousing applause for the teaser and the roaring success of the first single Kattanduko Janaki, the makers of Mithra Mandali proudly unveil their second single "Swecha Standuu”.

Composed by RR Dhruvan, with lyrics jointly written by RR Dhruvan and the film’s director Vijayendar S, this is a quirky, light-hearted proposal track that delightfully experiments with broken-English expressions and playful storytelling. Channeling a Kolaveri Di-like energy, Swecha Standuu stands out as a genre-defying number, filled with youthful spirit and humor.

The vocals by Dhanunjay Seepana and RR Dhruvan lend a vibrant and relatable tone to this track, which is expected to strongly resonate with Gen Z audiences.

Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works & Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, with an ensemble that also includes Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh.