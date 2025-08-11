Marokkasari Title Poster Out: Gearing Up For Theatrical Release

The film ‘Marokkasari,’ a feel-good love story, is being produced by B. Chandrakanth Reddy under the banner CK Film Makers. Written and Directed by Nithin Lingutla, the movie features Naresh Agastya and Sanjana Saradhi as the lead pair. With its romantic storyline, the music is set to be a major highlight.

The film’s music is composed by Bharat Manchiraju, with a total of six songs performed by top Tollywood singers, including Karthik, Pradeep Kumar, Devan Ekambaram, and Jassie Gift. The filming of these songs has already been completed.

The visuals of this beautiful love story are expected to enhance its charm further. The movie was shot in picturesque locations such as Kerala, Sikkim, and the Tibet border. Notably, ‘Marokkasari’ is the first Indian film to be shot at Gurudongmar Lake, a location untouched by any Indian cinema until now.

Filmed at an altitude of 5,430 meters, ‘Marokkasari’ holds the distinction of being the only and first Indian movie shot at Gurudongmar Lake. The film has completed its shooting, and the recently released title poster has received a positive response. The poster hints at a heartwarming love story that audiences can look forward to.

Currently, the movie’s post-production work is progressing rapidly, and the release date will be announced soon.

The film stars Naresh Agastya, Sanjana, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Venkat, Venkat Kakamanu, Divyavani, and others. Cinematography is handled by Rohit Bachu, music by Bharat Manchiraju, and editing by Chota K Prasad.