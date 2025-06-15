Lopaliki Raa Cheptha Release Date Locked for July 5, 2025

Some films start off small but gradually generate buzz through intriguing promotions and manage to pull audiences to theatres. They strike a balance between mass and class appeal, moving steadily towards success. One such film is ‘Lopaliki Raa Cheptha’, a horror-comedy entertainer being produced under the Mass Bunk Movies banner by Lakshmi Ganesh and Venkata Rajendra. The film features Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Sushmita Anala, and Sanchiray in lead roles.

Apart from playing the protagonist, Konda Venkata Rajendra is also the writer, director, and screenwriter for this project. The songs and posters released so far have received a warm response from audiences. The makers have now officially announced that ‘Lopaliki Raa Cheptha’ will release in theatres worldwide on July 5.

Speaking about the film, director Konda Venkata Rajendra said: "The lead character in our film is a delivery boy. That’s why we launched the first song through a real-life delivery executive. The song was very well received. The trailer will be out soon, and censor formalities are complete. We're bringing the film to theatres on July 5 with a grand release. The prestigious Saregama audio company has acquired the music rights. The entire team is thrilled with the final output. We're confident that ‘Lopaliki Raa Cheptha’ will impress audiences. Thank you to everyone who supported us. Let’s meet soon at the grand pre-release event."

