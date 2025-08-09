Happy Journey Movie: Vandemataram Song Released

Happy Journey is an emotional entertainer produced under the banner of Future Bright Films, starring Hariprasad Kone and Ishani Ghosh in the lead roles. The film is directed by Chaitanya Konda and produced by Gangadhar Pedakonda. The shooting of the film has been completed, and it is currently in the post-production stage. Recently, the film unit released the patriotic song "Vandemataram" from the movie.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Gangadhar Pedakonda said: “We are making this film in both Telugu and Hindi languages. It’s a unique story set against a patriotic backdrop. We’re very happy with the audience's response to the ‘Vandemataram’ song. We are coming to the audience with a quality film and hope Telugu viewers will support our effort.”

Director Chaitanya Konda added: “Movies like this come once in a while. I remember watching Major Chandrakanth as a child, and after entering the industry, Khadgam left a strong impression on me. With similar powerful emotions, we have made this film, and I believe the audience will definitely appreciate it.”

The film features Hariprasad Kone, Ishani Ghosh, Duvvasi Mohan, V6 Satya, Sanjay Rayachoor, Anand Bharathi, and others in key roles.