Atharvaa Murali’s Action Thriller Tunnel Releasing On September 12

Atharvaa Murali plays the lead in the upcoming action-packed thriller Tunnel. Directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film features Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, while Ashwin Kakumanu will be seen as the antagonist. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 12th. The Telugu version will be released through A Raju Nayak‘s Lachuram Productions.

The film’s Tamil trailer was unveiled on Sunday, and it delves into the high-stakes confrontation between a newly recruited police officer essayed by Atharvaa Murali and an ex-soldier, now a notorious criminal, portrayed by Ashwin Kakumanu. Rather than a mere chase, Tunnel explores how a single traumatic event drives one man toward heroism and the other toward villainy, blurring the lines between right and wrong.

Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer, Sakthi Saravanan is the cinematographer, and Kalaivanan is the editor.

Promotions for the Telugu version are set to begin soon, with the makers planning an aggressive promotional campaign here as well, ahead of the film's release.