Arjun Ambati's Paramapada Sopanam: Chinni Chinni Thappulevo Lyrical Song Out

Actor Arjun Ambati, who first made his mark in Tollywood with the film Ardhanari and later became a household name through Bigg Boss, is back in the spotlight. After impressing audiences with his performances in films like Theppasamudram and Wedding Diaries, Arjun now headlines the upcoming thriller Paramapada Sopanam. The film, rooted in Telugu tradition with a meaningful title, promises a gripping story and is set for a grand worldwide release on July 11th. Jenifer Emmanuel stars as the female lead opposite Arjun in this much-anticipated project.

The film is being produced by Gidimitla Siva Prasad under the S.S. Media banner, with Gudimitla Eswar as the co-producer. Taking charge of the story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction is Naga Siva, who previously worked under the legendary director Puri Jagannadh. With all production activities wrapped up, the team has now kickstarted promotions by releasing the first lyrical song – Chinni Chinni Thappulevo.

Trendy Tune and Youthful Vibe Elevate the First Single

The music for Paramapada Sopanam is composed by Davzand, who recently gained recognition for his work in Eagle, starring Ravi Teja. His composition for Chinni Chinni Thappulevo brings a trendy and youthful vibe. Sung by Prudhvi Chandra and Aditi Bhavaraju, and written by Rambabu Gosala, the song’s catchy beats and relatable lyrics are striking a chord with young audiences. The song received an excellent response shortly after its release on social media. The team strongly believes the film’s music will appeal to audiences from all walks of life.