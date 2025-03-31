Amaravathiki Aahwanam First Look Unveiled: Promises edge-of-the-seat horror thriller

The demand for horror thrillers in the market is at an all-time high, with recent Bollywood blockbusters like Munjya and Stree 2 proving the genre's immense popularity. Riding this wave, Amaravathiki Aahwanam promises to be a gripping horror thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Featuring Akkadokaduntadu fame Siva Kantamneni alongside Ester, Dhanya Balakrishna, Supritha, and Siva Harish in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by acclaimed writer-director GVK.

Marking the festive occasion of Ugadi, the filmmakers unveiled the first look, which has already created a buzz across social media. The intriguing poster features the lead actors clad in black, exuding an aura of mystery and intensity. Though their faces remain partially concealed, the haunting expressions in their eyes set the tone for an electrifying cinematic experience.

Produced on a grand scale under the Light House Cine Magic banner by KS Shankar Rao and R Venkateswar Rao, the film boasts a stellar technical team. J Prabhakar Reddy handles the cinematography, while Padmanabhan Bharadwaj is composing the music. Editing is in the hands of Sai Babu Talari, and the action sequences are choreographed by Anji Master.

The makers are gearing up to reveal more exciting updates soon. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Ashok Kumar, Harish, Bhadram, and Gemini Suresh in key roles.