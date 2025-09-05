Mouni Roy wishes all on 'Onam' with an esthetic South Indian sundari look

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy wished all 'Happy Onam' by treating the netizens with an aesthetic look as a South Indian sundari. 'The Bhootnii' actress looked absolutely mesmerizing in a classic white saree with a huge golden border, paired with a sleeveless blouse, paying tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.

Mouni tied up her look with red lipstick, big golden jhumkas, a golden wristwatch, and gajra. She was also seen relishing traditional food during the celebration.

Dropping the beautiful photographs on social media, Mouni penned: "Happy Onam to all celebrating".

Numerous other members from the entertainment industry also wished the netizens on Onam.

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, "Wishing all Malayalis a joyous Onam! May this festival usher in a new chapter filled with abundance and tranquility. Your adopted son."

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam - may you all be blessed with good health and prosperity on this significant day."

Superstar Mohanlal dropped a video on the micro-blogging site. The 'Hridayapoorvam' star extended his heartfelt Onam greetings in the clip saying, “Wishing all Malayalis across the globe a very Happy Onam."

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wished everyone by sharing an adorable snap with his better half, Supriya Menon. The photograph showed Prithviraj wearing a traditional attire with a mundu and a printed T-shirt. Supriya accompanied him in a classic white saree adorned with a golden border.

For the unversed, Onam is traditionally associated with the legend of the benevolent Asura King Mahabali, who once ruled Kerala, returning each year to visit his people.

Representing abundance, harmony, and cultural heritage, Onam unites families and communities during the grand Onam Sadhya (feast), traditional dances, boat races, music, and elaborate flower arrangements (pookalam).

Work-wise, Mouni will be seen in David Dhawan's highly-awaited drama "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," co-starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

