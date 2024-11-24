Mouni Roy seeks divine blessings from Lord Shiva in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy said that she is “greatful, thankful and blessed” after she visited Adiyogi in Tamil Nadu.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures posing next to the 34-metre tall, 45-metre long and 25-metre wide steel bust of Lord Shiva with Thirunamam at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

In several images, the actress, She attained fame after portraying Sati in mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, opposite Mohit Raina, from 2011 to 2014, is seen praying to Lord Shiva. In the last photograph, Mouni could be seen looking at the idol with her back towards the camera.

For her visit, she chose to wear a navy blue Indian wear paired with a tye-dye dupatta. She completed her look with smokey eyes, a small bindi, nude lips and for the hair, the actress chose to keep it open.

“Shivoham Shiv Swaroopam,Grateful thankful blessed,” the 39-year-old actress wrote as the caption.

Adiyogi refers to Shiva as the first yogi. The Adiyogi Shiva bust is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the "Largest Bust Sculpture” in the world. It is designed by spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru. According to reports, the statue weighs around 500 tonnes.

On the personal front, Mouni married Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa.

Mouni is best known for her portrayal of shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She essayed the role of Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love'. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sport film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential', 'Made in China', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Blackout'.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.