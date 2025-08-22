Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay "fit"

Mumbai, Aug 22(IANS) Mouni Roy is clearly enjoying Chole Bhature on the sets of Madhur Bandarkar's much-anticipated film The Wives. In a light-hearted and sarcastic tone, the actress quipped that her director has been ensuring that she stays “well-fed and fit” with none other than a plate of Delhi's favourite indulgent Chole Bhature.

The candid moment shared from the film's set quickly resonated with fans, who adored Mouni's unfiltered charm. The actress rose to fame with the iconic television serial Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and has had an extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry.

Mouni has carved her space as one of the most admired faces on Indian television. Her Bollywood debut aimed with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar, which was both a commercial and critical success. After that, Mouni went on to work in the movie Made in China and now to the latest fantasy-driven Brahmastra Part 1, Shiva, where she played a powerful antagonist. Her TV show Naagin was also a super hit. Now, Mouni has collaborated with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for The Wives and expectations are naturally high. The film is already creating buzz for its strong subject and ensemble cast.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives is currently in production and has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects. With Mouni Roy headlining alongside a stellar cast, the film is slated for release in 2025. Industry insiders suggest that the movie will carry Bhandarkar’s trademark mix of realism and drama, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Meanwhile, Mouni also never fails to make her fans happy by sharing hot photos on her social media. She is best friend's with actress Disha Patani and the two are always seem globetrotting and enjoying every moment. The duo give major BFF goals.

