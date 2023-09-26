Mouni Roy attempts Jazz for first time, says wasn't very confident about the dance style

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has captivated audiences with her incredible performances, and now for the upcoming project, she has prepared for a special cabaret dance sequence.

Mouni has left no stone unturned in dedicating time to extra rehearsals, and perfecting her body language.

Talking about the same, Mouni said: "Milan Luthria sir is actually very precise and he knows exactly what he wants. I remember I always asked him which song we were doing the cabaret to. And he always said it will be an original song, and it will be superb.”

“When you watch the show, you will see that I have attempted to do Jazz the very first time in my life. I rehearsed more than usual because it requires a different body language and I was not very confident with the dance style. I think we all just went by the vision of Milan sir,” she added.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set to stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Mouni was last seen as Junoon in ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

