MotoGP: Marquez masters rain to seal sensational Pole at Sachsenring

Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), July 12 (IANS) Marc Marquez returned to familiar territory at the Sachsenring to clinch a dramatic pole position in wet and wild conditions during MotoGP qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

Despite the rain playing havoc with grip and visibility, Marquez produced a stunning lap late in Q2 to edge out Johann Zarco by just 0.151s and secure his 73rd career pole in the premier class.

The qualifying session was full of drama and unpredictability. The rain had persisted since the morning, erasing the dry line that had begun to form in FP2. In Q1, Zarco was the early standout, clocking a 1:28.370 to top the session and advance along with Maverick Viñales. Others, like Miguel Oliveira, narrowly missed out despite spirited runs.

Q2 saw immediate chaos. Viñales was thrown off his bike at Turn 4 on the out-lap, moments before Jack Miller suffered an almost identical crash at the same corner. Both riders walked away unharmed, but the tone for a treacherous session was set.

Brad Binder laid down the first timed lap before Franco Morbidelli briefly took the top spot with a 1:29.776. Then came Marquez. With eight minutes remaining, the championship leader took charge with a 1:28.730, later improving that time despite a minor scare at the top of the Waterfall section. At one point, Marquez held a lead of over a second on the chasing pack.

Zarco kept chipping away and got within 0.065s of Marquez with a stellar lap in the dying minutes. But just as the pole seemed under threat, Marquez responded. His final lap was enough to keep Zarco at bay, even as Morbidelli tried one last attack before crashing out at Turn 8.

The front row is rounded off by Marco Bezzecchi, who showed strong pace in the tricky conditions. Morbidelli starts from fourth, alongside rookie Pedro Acosta and the determined Alex Marquez, who is racing with a fractured left hand.

Row three features Fabio Quartararo, Friday’s fastest rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Miller. Binder, Francesco Bagnaia, and Viñales complete the top 12.

