Mother is epitome of compassion & affection: LS Speaker

Bundi, March 5 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched the third phase of Suposhit Maa Abhiyan on Wednesday, saying that mother is an epitome of compassion and affection.

Addressing the public at the function organised at the Police Parade Ground in Bundi, Birla said that this campaign is dedicated to the empowerment of the mother power and protection of the health of pregnant mothers and newborns.

Mentioning that Suposhit Maa Abhiyan is not just a campaign but it has also taken the form of a mass movement, Birla said that if the mother is healthy, the child will be healthy and only a healthy child will build a strong society.

This campaign is an attempt to lay the foundation of a healthy and self-reliant society by making the mother power aware, he added.

Birla noted that mother is not only a life-giver, but is also the epitome of compassion, affection and sacrifice.

Taking care of their health is no less than worship. Our goal is to reach out to women of every needy family in the society and make them well-nourished, Birla stressed.

In the programme, while giving the gift of development works in Bundi and Talera Panchayat Samiti areas, Birla also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 17.13 crore. Lok Sabha Speaker started the campaign by presenting nutrition kits to pregnant women.

For the campaign, with the help of social workers, more than 1800 pregnant women from deprived families have been identified, who will be provided health check-up and consultation facilities along with free nutrition kits every month till delivery.

To ensure that women get essential nutrition and a balanced diet during pregnancy, a 12.5 kg nutrition kit has been prepared for pregnant women on the advice of expert doctors and nutritionists.

Under the kit given every month, the beneficiary women will receive 1 kg Moong Laddu made of Desi Ghee, 3 kg Wheat flour, 1 kg Maize flour, 1 kg Millet flour, 1 kg Rice, 500 gm Soyabean, 300 gm Moong peel, 300 gm Chana dal, 300 gm Moong dal Mogar, 300 gm Urad dal chhilka, 1 kg Jaggery, 500 grams of peanuts, 500 grams of roasted gram, 500 grams of dates and 1 kg of edible oil.

Health cards have also been made for continuous monitoring of the health of women. Through this, along with distribution of nutrition kits in the follow-up camp organised every month, doctors will be available to arrange various types of free health checkups and consultation for these women. Its report will be recorded in the health card, which will help in arranging follow-ups.

Apart from the necessary precautions to be taken for health, these women will also be given basic information for proper care of the children.

