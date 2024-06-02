MosChip Technologies secures over Rs 500 cr contract from CDAC

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Semiconductor and system design services firm MosChip Technologies has said that it secured a contract of Rs 509.37 crore from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

This significant contract involves the development of a high-performance computing (HPC) SoC (System on a Chip) using state-of-the-art 5nm (nanometer) technology, according to the company.

The contract will last for four years (inclusive of support and maintenance provisions).

According to Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, MD & CEO of MosChip Technologies, this development comes at a time when "India is focusing on developing core strengths in the semiconductor space to become a powerhouse for the global market".

As part of this, MosChip Technologies will design, develop, and deliver an HPC SoC using 5nm technology.

As per the company, the successful development of a 5nm chip is expected to attract significant interest from major industries globally, looking for turn-key ASIC solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and efficiency.

In addition, the company mentioned that the high-performance computing SoC is not just restricted to the HPC market, as "MosChip would expect the variants of it to be used in the artificial intelligence (AI) and generic cloud computing spaces as well".

Headquartered in Hyderabad, MosChip offers a wide range of solutions, including turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, design services, SerDes IP, Software and system design.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.