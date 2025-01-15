More women workers in India confident of skills for career advancement

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) More women than men workers in India are confident of their skills for career advancement, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by ADP research showed that 40 per cent of women expressed confidence in their skills for career advancement, compared to 36 per cent of men.

Conversely, while 37 per cent of women believe their employers invest in the skills necessary for career growth, only 29 per cent of men share this sentiment.

The global report based on survey data from nearly 38,000 working adults in 34 markets across six continents, examines the untapped potential of workers.

It showed only a quarter (24 per cent) of the global workforce is confident they have the skills needed to advance to the next job level in the near future, while just 17 per cent of workers strongly agree their employers are investing in the skills they need for career advancement.

India shows slightly better results in these areas, with 37 per cent of workers confident in their skills for career progression and approximately one-third (32 per cent) feeling that their employers are investing in their skill development.

The report noted that employers must prioritise skills development more than building a workforce that keeps pace with today’s dynamic workplace.

“Our research shows that a skilled workforce is more loyal to their employers -- and more productive. Yet only a small fraction of workers are upskilled within two years of being hired,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

“If companies want to benefit from the enormous technological advancement to come, they must start with investing in the skills and career progression of their workers,” Richardson added.

The report examined the impact of skills development learned through on-the-job training and found most workers think their employers could be doing better when it comes to skills development.

The analysis further finds the business opportunity that comes with building out comprehensive training programmes that help ensure employees are prepared for tomorrow’s world of work.

