More volume and less taxes, best way to counter counterfeiting: Delhi Police Joint Commissioner

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) B. Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner (Tech, Cyber and Licensing), Delhi Police, said on Thursday that counterfeiting must not be permitted to become an activity of 'low risk and high gain' for the counterfeiters.

The most effective strategy to combat this menace is to invert this dynamic, making counterfeiting a high-risk, low-reward venture, he said.

“Achieving this entails increasing the volume of heavily counterfeited goods in the market and imposing reduced taxes on such products. By doing this, we can deter counterfeiters and safeguard both consumers and legitimate businesses and the overall economy,” Jaiswal said.

Addressing the FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Destroying the Economy) stakeholder consultation ‘Securing the Digital Frontier: Cooperation, Collaboration, and Best Practices’, Jaiswal said, “Counterfeiting in the physical and the digital space has become pervasive and it affects consumers, government revenues, companies and even researchers alike who spend time and effort in creating new products.

"The digital space has become complicated and complex with counterfeit activities proliferating from fake profiles to fraudulent domain names. To effectively combat this trend, advancements in technology, such as blockchain, are crucial."

G.R. Raghavender, Senior Consultant, CIPAM (Cell for IPR Promotion and Management) and former Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, “To safeguard the Make in India initiative against digital counterfeiting, strengthening enforcement measures and implementing robust civil and criminal remedies are also essential steps to dissuade the counterfeiters.

"Additionally, to shield our growing startup ecosystem, similar initiatives must be extended. This includes the establishment of a modernised and comprehensive framework to safeguard the innovations and creations of startups from counterfeit infringement.”

Amit Goyal, DCP (Crime), Delhi Police, said, “Counterfeiting, one of the oldest known crimes, has been affecting virtually every sector, from life-saving drugs to consumer goods. In the digital world, counterfeiters have grown increasingly organised, posing formidable challenges in identifying counterfeit products. This not only jeopardises lives, but also undermines the economy at large. To combat this threat effectively, prioritizing technology training for law enforcement is crucial."

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE, said, “FICCI CASCADE is honoured to host this crucial discussion on the occasion of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day. Counterfeiting poses a significant threat not only to consumers but also to the health, progress, and development of nations worldwide.

"Addressing counterfeiting requires a multifaceted approach including legal actions, robust enforcement measures, consumer awareness and industry collaboration. It is heartening to note that the government is bolstering its capabilities to combat counterfeiting through collaborative efforts, technological advancements and proactive measures."

During the event, an open house discussion on 'Technological Innovations & Best Practices in Combating Counterfeiting Online' was held to foster cooperation and collaboration among the stakeholders to strengthen anti-counterfeiting efforts and protect consumers from the risks associated with counterfeit goods in the digital era.

The session was attended by different stakeholders such as cyber-law experts and representatives from USPTO, JETRO, British High Commission India, Embassy of Denmark in India, Procter & Gamble, Amazon, HUL, Diageo India, Marico, Pernod Richard, Asian Paints, and Western Digital.

