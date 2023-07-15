'Monsoon Fury': Heavy rainfall to continue in U'khand, Himachal, UP

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during the next four days, and decrease thereafter.

The IMD also said that active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail in central and east India during the next five days.

In a statement on Saturday, the IMD said that in the northwest region of the country, there will be widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

"This weather pattern is expected to continue over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan for the next four days. On July 17, Uttarakhand may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall," it said.

Moving to the eastern and northeastern parts of India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim till July 16. Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall till July 18, while Jharkhand will receive heavy rainfall on July 16," the weather office said.

In central India, there will be light to moderate rainfall and also heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the next five days.

"Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 17. Chhattisgarh is also likely to experience heavy rainfall on July 17," it said.

The IMD further predicted that the western region of the country is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall.

"Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of Maharashtra can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days. Gujarat may experience this weather pattern on July 19," it said.

In the southern part of the country, there will be light to moderate rainfall.

Coastal Karnataka will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall till July 19.

"Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on July 18 and 19. The interior regions of Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall on July 18 and 19," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.