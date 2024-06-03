Monika Panwar: My character brings much-needed positivity to ‘Gaanth’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Monika Panwar has talked about her character in the gritty thriller series 'Gaanth' and said that her character brings much-needed positivity to the project.

Monika said: "It's always exciting to be part of stories that are different and also give you a chance to think and experiment. 'Gaanth' is special as I play a caring psychologist in a dark thriller. I feel my character brings much-needed positivity to the show.

"Life has been slightly unfair to her, and she willingly gets involved in a murder investigation while discovering sides of herself that were long hidden."

The show, which also stars Manav Vij and Saloni Batra, centres on a mysterious mass suicide in East Delhi. Disgraced Inspector Gadar Singh and psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu join forces to unravel the case of seven bodies hanging in a house.

The actress from Uttarakhand was featured in films such as 'Super 30', 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', and 'Class of '83'. She was last seen in 'Dukaan' by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

'Gaanth' will be released on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

