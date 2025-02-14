Mollywood crisis deepens as rift between top producers escalates

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (IANS) The ongoing power struggle in the Malayalam film industry has taken a turn for the worse, with divisions widening between two of its most influential producers. What initially seemed like a difference of opinion has now snowballed into a full-blown conflict, as more stakeholders take sides in the intensifying feud.

At the heart of the controversy are veteran producer G. Suresh Kumar and Antony Perumbavur, a close aide of superstar Mohanlal. Perumbavur, who began his career as Mohanlal’s driver in the 1980s, has since risen to become one of the industry's most dominant producers, primarily handling the superstar’s films.

The discord erupted on Thursday when Perumbavur publicly rebuked Suresh Kumar for his statements made at a press conference on February 6. During the conference, Kumar had announced that various film bodies had collectively decided to launch an indefinite strike from June 1, protesting against soaring remuneration demands and unfavorable industry policies. However, Perumbavur swiftly countered this claim on social media, asserting that no such decision had been taken. In response, Kumar stood firm, stating that the minutes of the meeting documented the decision.

The rift quickly spilled over into the industry, drawing in prominent actors such as Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, and Basil Joseph, who sided with Perumbavur. Their involvement further escalated tensions, transforming the dispute into a high-stakes battle between old-school producers and the new generation of industry stakeholders.

On Friday, the Producers Association issued an official statement unequivocally backing Suresh Kumar, asserting that his announcement had accurately reflected the consensus reached during the meeting.

The power dynamics in Mollywood have been shifting in recent years, with leading actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Dulquer Salmaan, and Unni Mukundan launching their own production houses. This trend has placed traditional producers in a precarious position, as they struggle to maintain their relevance in an industry increasingly dominated by actor-driven production companies.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Minister for Cinema and Culture, Saji Cherian remarked that the film industry must resolve its internal matters independently. “Let them find a way out,” he told IANS.

With the Producers Association throwing its weight behind Kumar, the next crucial development hinges on the response of exhibitors and other key industry stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.