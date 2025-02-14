Katrina Kaif is in awe of hubby Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Chhaava': You truly are outstanding

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) After much anticipation, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical action film, "Chhaava" has finally reached the cinema halls today on February 14, 2025.

Protagonist Vicky Kaushal's better half, Katrina Kaif used her IG to pen an appreciation post for her actor husband. Dropping a poster from "Chhaava, the diva wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

Praising hubby Vicky Kaushal, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress shared, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…"

Katrina Kaif concluded, "#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team."

Shweta Bachchan commented on Katrina Kaif's post with applause and two red heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai.

Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb,Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.