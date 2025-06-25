Mohit Suri: Had thought of this idea for ‘Aashiqui 3’, which is now ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri has shared how he has an ‘aashiqui’ with the genre of romance and that his upcoming movie “Saiyaara” was initially meant to be “Aashiqui 3”.

Mohit said, “For me, romance is a genre that I love the most, maybe because I have always been fascinated by people and their love stories.”

“Everybody’s love story is so different and unique and heartwarming and gut-wrenching that you can feel so many emotions, root for people and believe that love can be the solution to everything, it can be the great healer.”

Talking about his aashiqui with the genre of romance, he added: “I have an aashiqui with the romance genre and I would love exploring every layer of this complex feeling through my career.

“I had thought of this idea for Aashiqui 3, which is now Saiyaara. It didn’t materialise to become Aashiqui 3 at that time. I keep trying to think of telling new love stories.”

He said that it’s been 20 years of doing love stories and he still feels he has barely scratched the surface.

“Saiyaara is another exploration of an intense love story that one can experience at a very young age. That’s what makes it fresh for me,” said Mohit.

Mohit says he loves how the youth think and feel about love.

He added: “People underestimate young people to have deep emotions and experience life changing relationships. I love how young minds function, how they feel and how they process love to be.”

“Saiyaara is my journey into the hearts and souls of these beautiful young boys and girls and show everyone the level of commitment, the depth of love that they are able to operate on.”

“Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

