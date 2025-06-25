IISER IAT 2025 Result Out: Download Rank Card at iiseradmission.in

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 Result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their individual rank cards online through the official website — iiseradmission.in. To view the results, candidates must log in using their registered user ID and password.

IISER IAT 2025: Important Highlights

The IISER IAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, in an online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test began at 9 AM and consisted of a total of 60 questions. The examination was held for admission to the BS and BS-MS (Dual Degree) programs for the academic year 2025–26.

The result was announced in June 2025, and students are now eligible to download their rank card, which will be essential for the next steps in the admission process.

How to Download IISER IAT 2025 Result Online

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their results:

Visit the official IISER admission portal: iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the ‘IISER Aptitude Test Results’ link

Enter your registered email address and password in the login window

Your IISER Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your rank card for future admission procedures

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result and keep a printed copy of their rank card ready for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

Stay tuned to the official website for further updates regarding cut-offs, seat allocation, and counselling schedules.