Mohanlal introduces Saniya Iyaapan as Jhanvi in L2: Empuraan

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), on Monday introduced actress Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No.20 Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a youtube video in which Saniya spoke about her character in the film.

Saniya said, “I am Saniya Iyappan. Jhanvi from Lucifer. I played the daughter of Priyadarshini Ramdas, the character portrayed by Manju Warrier. Now, five years later, with ‘Empuraan’ coming, I'm back before you as Jhanvi again.”

Stating that her character in Empuraan was more evolved, Saniya said, “In Lucifer, I played a teenager. Now Jhanvi has evolved into a character who is more mature and who takes things more seriously.”

“After my debut film, the second movie I got to act in, was a huge, big budget production -- Lucifer. And after that, I never expected I'd get the chance to be a part of its second part as well.” Saniya said while pointing out that although she had got to work with the same cast and crew that had worked in Lucifer, the experience in Empuraan was completely new and fresh for her.

The actress also had praised her director Prithviraj saying, “It's always a pleasure working with Prithviraj.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

